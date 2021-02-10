“Say it with flowers” is a slogan generally believed to have been coined by Boston adman Patrick O'Keefe in 1917 during a conversation over drinks with Henry Penn, a former president of the Society of American Florists, according to The Kiplinger Magazine.
A September 1960 article published by that magazine, “The story behind FTD,” related the history of the World War I origins of the Florists’ Telegraph Delivery in the U.S. The company is known today as Florists’ Transworld Delivery, or FTD for short, and adopted the slogan as its trademark from 1936 to 1939.
In 1917, the article explains, as O’Keefe and Penn sought to come up with a slogan, Penn was explaining how anything could be said with flowers when O'Keefe shortened the sentiment into the memorable phrase for the organization.
The clever marketing phrase was coined not long after the Victorian-era fad of “floriography,” or the language of flowers. The trend was reportedly revived to promote the sending of flower orders and deliveries by telegraph, creating a network of florists and a potential worldwide market for the business.
Meanings assigned to flowers were around long before the Victorians made it fashionable, however: from the ancient Greeks, who named narcissus after the vain mythological character of the same name; to King Solomon, who compared his bride to a “lily among thorns,” to Shakespeare's Ophelia, who described the meaning of several flowers as a symbolic explanation for her descent into madness, and eventually drowned surrounded by the blooms she gathered.
Flowers came to be used as a presumably discreet means of communication between lovers during Victorian times in England and the United States, when it was common for people to give or exchange small bouquets called nosegays or “tussie-mussies” that were often fastened to clothing, worn tied to the wrist as corsages, or carried.
This secret language, however, could not have been as secret as was advertised, as dictionaries of flower meanings also became popular at the time.
The combination of flowers could express admiration, friendship, romantic interest or personal qualities, but also displeasure or romantic rejection, depending on the bloom and its color.
In general, the meaning of flower colors isn't too difficult to interpret. Red almost always stands for intense romantic interest or passion, pink for feminine charms, white for purity and yellow for good health or friendship.
Probably the flower most commonly associated with Valentine's Day, the red rose, signifies passion, true love, romance and desire, while less intense pink roses stand for sweetness, femininity and elegance, according to Liza Roeser, blogger for Fifty Flowers, an online floral retailer.
White roses are popular in bridal bouquets as a representation of young love, new beginnings and everlasting love. Those who want to show care without romantic intention, ivory roses are the way to go, says Roeser. Lavender roses might be chosen to give to a secret crush, meaning love at first sight, enchantment and mystery. In Victorian times yellow roses represented jealousy, but today, they are accepted as a gesture of friendship, caring and wishes for good luck.
FTD explains a gift of white chrysanthemums means honesty and loyalty and red expresses love and deep passion. Violet mums are appropriate for “get well” bouquets, but yellow stands for neglected love or sorrow.
California-based Orchid Republic floral boutique assigns white lilies, unsurprisingly, with the virtues of purity, innocence and modesty. Yellow conveys happiness, gratitude, good health and healing; blood-red express desire, passion, and romance; pink stands for grace, prosperity and abundance; and stargazer lilies specifically mean ambition, while orange express confidence, wealth and encouragement.
Carnations are often associated with Mother's Day and in general express love and fascination, according to North American floral service Teleflora. White is used for pure love and good luck, dark red for love and admiration, purple for capriciousness or unstable moodiness and pink for a mother's undying love, also associated with the Virgin Mary's tears.
In contrast, in Victorian times yellow carnations were meant to express disdain, and could be sent as a rejection, according to Catherine Boeckman, who penned “Flower Meanings: The language of flowers,” for the Old Farmer’s Almanac at www.almanac.com.
Boeckman also describes white clover as a request to think of the giver and coriander as a recognition of hidden merit. Snowy white edelweiss, which grows in adverse conditions, stands for courage and devotion. Daffodils express unequaled love; gardenias, secret love.
Ferns, she writes, convey sincerity and bonds of love, and blue hyacinth means constancy, while purple means sorrow and yellow expresses jealousy. Lavender hyacinth is an expression of mistrust. Marigolds, used profusely for Dia de los Muertos in Mexico to guide the spirits of ancestors to their altars, also mean despair, grief or jealousy. A dwarf sunflower means adoration, while a tall sunflower means haughtiness.
Violet, Boeckman notes, symbolizes faithfulness, devotion and modesty. Morning glory flowers show affection, and lilies-of-the-valley stand for sweetness, purity and pure love.
Many plants not traditionally associated with bouquets, including herbs, also have an assigned meaning. For example, according to Boeckman, tarragon sends a message of lasting interest, and savory also is an expression of interest.
Flowers that have negative sentiments include hydrangea, which can mean gratitude for being understood or frigidity and heartlessness. The crab blossom characterizes ill nature; tansy, hostile thoughts; and the willow, sadness.
Daisies in general mean purity and innocence, according to Florgeous, a web resource dedicated to the care and nurturance of flowers and other plants. Red peonies express passionate love and romance, pink ones celebrate a happy marriage and honor and are considered appropriate to give on a wedding anniversary, but white symbolizes both beauty and shame, given sometimes as an apology or a request for forgiveness as an admission of wrongdoing.
So, those giving flowers this Valentine's Day might stop a moment to consider: Depending on the flowers, messages rooted in symbolism might mean a blossoming romance or leave the recipient wilted with rejection.
