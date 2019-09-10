I was so happy to be back at Shady Oaks after returning from Mexico! The week has gone by super fast with tons of fun.
Olen Russell celebrated his 98th birthday. Many of you know this amazing man who has farmed in Thayer his entire life. He is also a WWll veteran. His family brought a huge cake, balloons and decorations and invited all the residents and 15 other friends to join him in this celebration. Ed Torrey, Amos Preston and Dwayne Carey joined the party playing Bluegrass Music during the celebration.
The Shady Oaks Outpatient Clinic hosted a Friday bingo this week. Sandy Whiteside, office manager, brought a huge variety of treats for bingo and then volunteered and called out the numbers. Sandy has always been very giving to the activity department for our residents.
The outpatient clinic offers physical, occupational and speech therapy five days a week and they are located right beside the facility. If your doctor recommends therapy, we would be happy to serve you.
Roxann Wurst from OMC Homecare volunteered to assist us in our weekly shopping spree at the OMC Thrift Shop. Our residents get so excited to visit the new shop every Thursday afternoon. They have brought home many treasures thanks to the community’s generous donations to the shop.
Vena Myers from Cox Health at Home hosted our Tuesday bingo as she does once a month. Our volunteers make such a difference in our residents lives each day. We went to have lunch this week at the Thayer Senior Center. This is a big favorite for many who use to eat there daily and now they go to see their old friends.
Pastor David Langston and his wife Debby both work at Three Rivers Hospice. David came and held our monthly memorial service and he did his weekly Bible study.
His wife Debby came and started a new Secret Sisters program with our Red Hatters. Twenty joined the meeting and drew for their secret sister for the next four months. One has already given her sister a gift. Debby has provided a large basket of gifts and cards for the ladies to shop in compliments of Three River’s Hospice.
We also started three new activities this week: Devotions and Doodles, Trivia Club and the Hobby Lobby Club. These were all created in the Resident Council Meeting. We hope everyone is having days filled with fun and you are always welcome to stop in and join our fun.
