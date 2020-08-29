Summersville Bookends

Lately, several of us have used the phrase, “They’re eating us out of house and home,” but it has nothing to do with kids on summer vacation from school. It’s keeping up with feeding the hummingbirds that’s spiking our grocery bills and keeping us busy to keep them filled!
I have 10-12 birds at my feeders continuously and refill my two feeders every other day, but some of my neighbors feed many more.
Checking my journals, I found that we still had hummingbirds on Oct. 13 in 2007, so we may have well over a month of their feeding frenzy yet. Better keep sugar on the grocery list!
New books to our branch this week include “The Boy From the Woods,” Harlen Coben; “Land of My Heart” and “The Coming Storm,” Christian fiction; Books 1 and 2 of Tracie Peterson’s “Heirs of Montana” series; and Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s “Children of God: Storybook Bible,” juvenile nonfiction.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
