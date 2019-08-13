The Shady Oaks Outpatient Clinic hosted a big “Back to School” party for the Thayer Boys and Girls Club. Twenty children attended the party. We served cookies, popcorn and Kool Aid.
The dining room was filled with residents and children at each table. The entire therapy department served all the refreshments and then passed out a fun sheet about school. It was so precious watching the children and the residents work together to find the answers. Then, the therapy department passed out brown paper bags filled with all kinds of treats, and passed out Shady Oaks pencils and bubbles.
The children were so respectful and cleaned up the table before returning to the school. If anyone in the community needs therapy, Sandy Whiteside will be happy to help you in the clinic next door to our facility.
We have set our annual Health Fair for noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 3. Our theme this year is “Wellness Rocks!” We have 45 booth spaces for our vendors. They are filling up fast and we ask you to call us to reserve your space at 417-264-7256.
We are going back to the 1950s and we believe the residents and the community will love this fun and free Health Fair!
Cox Health at Home hosted our Tuesday bingo. Vena Meyers brought in tons of great prizes for the game. Her gift theme was “Back to School.” She brought in markers, crayons, Kleenex and tons more for them to choose from the cart.
David Langston from Three Rivers Hospice spoke from John 3 in his Monday’s Bible Study. Also, from Three Rivers, Tanga Thompson led her weekly story circle reading stories from the Reminisce Magazine. She brought them cookies and served coffee before the story. David Ball held his monthly Shady Oaks Memorial service. We reminisced about the four residents who passed away in July. They will each be greatly missed by our staff and residents.
We served banana bread right out of the oven and coffee on Monday morning. Three junior volunteers Gracie, Jocelyn and Joanne come once a week and read books from the Thayer Library. So many loves to watch them read and then show each illustration. Children brighten our resident’s days and we have had a summer filled with kids daily visiting them.
We ended our week with a Friday trip! Everyone knows how kindhearted Bonnie Mitchell is daily to the entire community. She treats our residents to a free lunch anytime we visit. Our residents were excited to go across the street for hamburgers and French fries.
After eating, we went down to the OMC Thrift Shop. We have found many treasures there and Roxann Wurst from OMC Riverways makes sure everyone has something to take home when they leave. Our day ended with a Summer Bingo. We offer a variety of large and small group activities everyday at Shady Oaks and strive to meet each residents’ interests in life!
