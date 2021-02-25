A friend of mine and of many in his hometown was Rowe Findley.
Some would say that Rowe was named for the pioneer family at the original Willow Springs. Sarah Rowe was the last of that family.
Rowe was raised in the 300 block of East Fourth Street in Willow Springs. His parents were Cecil and Gladys Findley. Cecil was the manager of the dime store on Main Street.
Cecil played the banjo, on summer nights we neighbors enjoyed his "claw hammer" style of banjo.
Rowe had a younger brother, Clive. Both were star students of Mrs. Jessie Munford and her speech and debate departments. After graduation, Rowe worked for the local newspapers including the West Plains Daily Quill before he made a professional journey to the Kansas City Star.
Then Rowe began a distinguished career with the National Geographic Society and the published National Geographic monthly magazine where he rose to the top as senior editor.
Rowe had authored a series detailing the World War Two years, year by year, for the five volume set published by the United States Postal Service. He wrote, "On May 29, 1945, above the Pacific, I said good-bye to my teenage years and entered my 20s. I found it an uncertain passage toward a shooting war. My vantage point was the nose of a B-29, with my legs astraddle a Norden bombsight. Clear Plexiglass panels arched about me, affording a changing panorama of cloud and sea, sun and drifting shadows."
As the top editor of the National Geographic, Rowe could pretty well choose his writing assignments. He wrote of the Santa Fe trail from Kansas to new Mexico and traveled the old trail to get the true feeling of the pathway.
His most popular article by far was one that became the magazine's all-time most desired article on the Mount Saint Helen's volcano eruption, when Rowe wrote, "I find it no small miracle that I am alive today."
Twenty seven of Rowe's associates at the magazine and residents of the mountain died in the thermal explosion when the mountain literally "blew its top.”
Rowe visited Willow Springs often and was a lifelong fan of the alumni banquet. Some may remember that he would make remarks after dinner at our house at 101 West Fourth Street.
He was truly a scholar and a gentleman.
Wendell Bailey, of Willow Springs, is a retired congressman who represented Missouri for 10 years between 1973 and 1983, and served as Missouri State Treasurer from 1985 to 1993. Among many of his current community roles, he is a member of the Willow Springs Community Foundation, champion of the historic Star Theater, and coordinator for the Southern Ozarks Alliance for Rural Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.