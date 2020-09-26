The Missouri Democratic Party has launched itsRural Town Hall Series, a chain of events that will highlight the Democratic candidates in each rural congressional district, and speakers for the 8th District portion of the series have been named.
The series, held virtually, will focus on constituents of Missouri’s 8th U.S. Congressional House District at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Candidates scheduled to participate, all Democrats, include Kathy Ellis, challenging incumbent 8th District Rep. Jason Smith; Tammy Harty, candidate for the 33rd Senate District seat held by outgoing Sen. Mike Cunningham; and Andy Leighton, candidate to represent the 147th Missouri House District, Cape Girardeau.
“We really find it important that we talk to everyone and build a coalition between all Democrats across the state,” said state Democratic Party Rural Director Tara Logan. “There are Democrats in all corners of Missouri, and these events will give folks a chance to discuss issues that pertain to their communities and hear from candidates they’ll see on the ballot in November.”
“We’ve lost a lot of ground in rural Missouri since 2012,” observed MDP Political Fellow Jeffrey Bittle, of the Rural Town Hall Series. “It’s time to acknowledge that and move forward, building back stronger than ever.”
This will be a virtual series featuring candidates up and down the ballot in their respective congressional districts. Audience members will have a chance to submit questions to the candidates.
The public can RSVP to the events and submit questions to the candidates by going to www.MissouriDemocrats.org/events. The events will be broadcasted live on the Missouri Democrats Facebook page. If anyone has limited internet access and would like to join a different way, please email TLogan@missouridems.org or call 573-234-6725.
