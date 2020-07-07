On June 11, 55 officers successfully completed Basic Police Training Course 2020-A at the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pocahontas, Ark.
Area officers graduating from the program include Deputy W. James Norton, Izard County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office, and Deputy Ariel Jade Housmann Deputy Dennis G. Gay, Sharp County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, officers returned to their communities March 17 to assist their departments and help protect their families and community members. They returned to training May 18 and completed their coursework June 11. Also because of COVID-19, officers were unable to participate in their usual graduation ceremony.
The 13-week, 577-hour course included instruction in standard police tactics, firearms, legal,
educational, technical skills and practical exercises. In each course, emphasis is placed upon the officers achieving excellence in both academic subjects and firearms training. Each officer must maintain an academic score of at least 70% on each examination and consistently fire at least 80% during firearms training exercises to successfully complete all phases of the course.
