Summersville Bookends

Reading a good novel should be a dramatic experience, and Robert Waller created a full-color movie for the reader when he wrote the 1992 novel, “Bridges of Madison County.”
As you begin to read, you’ll taste the dust as the pickup truck rattles down the dusty gravel roads. You may feel the heat of the August sun and the coolness of the shade inside the covered bridge as the skilled photographer snaps pictures of both the bridge and the lovely lady who accompanies him. If you’re like me, you may want to scold the lonely farmer’s wife for the choices she made that summer she stayed home while her husband took the two children to the state fair! That’s how you know you‘re reading an excellent book.
It helps to have a vivid imagination, but it begins with a good read! Check one out at our library, but you’ll have to supply your own imagination.
Color Me Calm is a new monthly adult coloring event at Summersville Branch library. Join us for this free activity at 1:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
New additions to our collection include “If You Tell,” nonfiction, Gregg Olsen; “Last Day,” Luanne Rice; “Just Breathe,” juvenile, Cammie McGovern; and “Horse Owner’s Veterinary Handbook,” nonfiction, James M. Giffin, M.D. and Tom Gore, D.V.M.
Our Summersville Friends of the Library’s annual Plant & Book Sale will be in April. All donated vegetable and flower garden plants, cuttings, bushes and trees will be greatly appreciated.
The Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at 8:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the library. The next scheduled meeting will be April 6.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library.”
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
