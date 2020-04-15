West Plains High School's Project Graduation Committee is encouraging the community to display yard signs to show support to this year's graduating seniors whose plans are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents, friends and local businesses are invited to post the signs, which read "Celebrating WPHS class of 2020," and post a photo to the "WPHS Project Graduation" Facebook page.
"Many of these grads are walking through some very uncertain times," writes the committee, "let's show them how much support our community can offer.
West Plains High School Prom and and graduation have been postponed to June 5 and 6, respectively.
Learn more online at www.zizzerprojectgrad.com.
