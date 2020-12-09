Out of the mouths of babes.
Accepting compliments on this year’s Christmas decorations in the library, I commented on the red ornaments I used this year and some of the other color themes I’ve used on our white Christmas tree in the past. I was caught off-guard when a youngster stopped me and asked if we had colors when I was growing up. Colors? Of course we had colors.
Since the old television shows are in black and white, she innocently thought our world was black and white “way back then” — before colors were invented! Who would have thought? Children make life interesting for the rest of us.
Needing to find a little more Christmas Spirit? Check out our end-caps for Christmas books and movies. There’s still time to read and watch your favorites before the season is over.
Be sure to visit our Christmas Bookstore Corner at the right of the front door through the holidays. At $1 or less, our gently used books and VHS movies are THE most personal and economical gifts for everyone on your list.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
