In this photo shared with the Quill courtesy of Sue Ann Jones and the Ozark County Times, Tecumseh correspondent Linnie Ingram enjoys spending time with family on the square during the recent Hootin an Hollarin festival in Gainesville. Front row, from left: Quinn Wright, Alexus Owens and her dad, Allen Luebbert. Second row: Marlyn Pitcock, Ingram, Lyndon Pitcock and Chloe Wright. Third row: MaKayla Braden and Charlene Braden. Back: Karen Davis, Dave Davis, Olia Vega, Kris Luebbert, Linaia’ Pitcock.