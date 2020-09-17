The West Plains Council on the Arts will host a workshop for those who would like to create a barn quilt wall hanging featuring a sunflower star. Artist Tara Hensley will lead the the workshop, which will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Trillium Trust, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
The cost to participate is $30, and all supplies are included. Finished squares will be about 12 inches by 12 inches.
The name “sunflower” comes from the Greek “helios,” which means sun, and “anthos,” which means flower. The sunflower got its name because the flowers turn toward the sun. It is a symbol of happiness and optimism, and represents longevity, love and loyalty, said organizers.
Hensley was raised in a small town in the Appalachian foothills of southern Ohio until about the age of 12. Her upbringing included being a member in the Patchworkers 4-H club, where most of her projects consisted of food, sewing and crafts taught by her mother, a 4-H leader. She won ribbons for her work at local and state fairs, including an award for Outstanding of the Day at the Ohio State Fair. Hensley now lives in West Plains.
“For the most part I have created things for my own home but now have decided to share those things that I create and cherish so much,” says Hensley. “My passion is for what they are calling these days rustic, primitive and farmhouse. Most of my items have been upcycled from a vintage piece or made from a common household item. This is what inspires me.
“Of course, I love frequenting vintage resale shops and antique stores for my inspirations, so most items that I make are pre-loved and show wear. DIY is a way of life in the Midwest. Thou art blessed who ‘rescues’ unwanted items; her husband may be embarrassed but her projects are incredible!”
Space is limited. Reserve a spot by claiming a ticket through Eventbrite on the arts council’s Facebook event page, “Sunflower Star Barn Quilt Wall Hanging,” or call Paula at 293-2325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.