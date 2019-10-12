The Willow Springs Tuesday Study Club began its 94th season with a Fall Party Oct. 1 at Open Range in Willow Springs.
The party planners were Kathleen Carel and Claudia Marvin. Claudia and Pauline Cape decorated the meeting room with fall decorations provided by Claudia.
The party began with three thoughts for the day presented by Jean Biehl: “If you want to lift yourself up, lift someone else up first,” “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door,” and “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.”
Jim Alessi, owner of Open Range and Club 60 in Mtn. Grove, prepared a sumptuous meal of garlic cheddar chicken, oven roasted potatoes and simple roasted butternut squash, with a delicious dessert of carrot cake and hot apple cider.
Following the meal, Kathleen gave a presentation of trivia that included the origins of phrases, life in the 1500s, miscellaneous factoids and a bit of stupidity. Some examples from the presentation:
- “Feeling under the weather,” meaning to feel sick, origin: When a sailor felt ill he often went belowdecks, and specifically under the bow (the front of the boat). The idea was to gain protection from the bad weather above (rain, lightning, swells, etc.). Thus a sick sailor was described as being “under the weather.”
- “Hands down,” meaning definitely, absolutely, origin: In the 1800s, horse racing was an intensely popular sport. When a jockey won “hands down” it meant he was so far ahead he was able to remove his hands from the reins and still win.
- In the 1500s, most people got married in June because they took their yearly bath in May and were still smelling pretty good by June. However, they were starting to smell, so brides carried a bouquet of flowers to hide the body odor. Now you know why the bridesmaids were so anxious to catch the bouquet!
- Baths equaled a big tub filled with hot water. The man of the house had the privilege of the nice clean water, then all the other sons and men, then the women and finally the children. Last of all the babies. By then the water was so dirty you could actually lose someone in it. Hence the saying, “Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.”
- A duck’s quack doesn’t echo, and no one knows why.
- 111,111,111 x 111,111,111 = 12,345,678,987,654,321.
- It’s impossible to sneeze with your eyes open.
- No word in the English language rhymes with month, orange, silver and purple.
- “I am” is the shortest complete sentence in the English language.
And, in case you needed further proof that the human race is doomed through stupidity, here are some actual label instructions on consumer goods:
- On packaging for a Rowenta iron: “Do not iron clothes on body.”
- On Nytol Sleep Aid: “Warning: May cause drowsiness.”
- On Sainsbury’s peanuts: “Warning: Contains nuts.”
- On a Swedish chain saw: “Do not attempt to stop chain with your hands.”
- On a bottle of ALL laundry detergent: “Remove clothing before distributing in washing machine.”
Jane Bailey, Rebecca Cash, Mary Knott, Donna Lyon, Peggy Miller and her guest Carolyn Klock, Lorene Ogle-Smith, Teresa Waggoner and Doria Wildeboor also attended the party. The next meeting will be Tuesday at Jane’s home.
