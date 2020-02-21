Shady Oaks crowned our 2020 Valentine’s King and Queen on Valentine’s Day! We had five couples in our contest: Traci Bennett and Leon Robinson, Diane Coonce and Wayne Stogsdill, Diane O’Mary and Bill Abney, Ed and Gloria Graetz, and Joann Bowlin and Bobby Peebles.
The winners were Traci Bennett and Leon Robinson! The couples raised $271 for our activity department.
RoxAnn Wurst from OMC Riverways Home and Hospice sponsored the Valentine’s Party. She brought in chocolate dipped strawberry sundaes and strawberry pop for the party. Tonya Willard, owner of Alton Florist, donated the beautiful red roses for Queen Traci. Thank you RoxAnn and Tonya for making everyone’s Valentine’s special!
Debbie Langston and the Mammoth Spring Christian Church hosted our Red Hats Valentine’s Social. They brought delicious baked scones from Creative Cakes and served flavored hot tea. They also brought Valentine’s cookies, all the decorations and door prizes.
Debbie spoke about “Acts of Kindness.” This is a perfect message from her because I see Debbie do many acts of kindness every time I see her. Her church friends Barbara Bastin, Ina Bostic and Donna Steed came to help her with the meeting. Barbara volunteered to play the piano, and everyone sang a special Valentine’s song entitled “Jesus Loves Me.”
It was a very special Valentine’s morning with them, and we are very grateful to Mrs. Debbie for her great acts of kindness to Shady Oaks. She also led the Monday Bible study for us.
Three Rivers Hospice was responsible for many of the week’s activities: David Ball’s Music Circle, Whitney Stanifer and Roberta Steven’s Valentine cookie decorating, Tanga Thompson’s Story Circle and Jay Hayes “Jive with Jay” exercises! Roberta made delicious heart shaped sugar cookies and her homemade frosting for the decorating cookie class and Whitney brought all kinds of sprinkles to decorate them.
We had another jewelry sale this month. Lee Davis brought hundreds of pieces of $5 jewelry for the staff and residents to go jewelry shopping. They love it and it is her third month in a row to bring her collection. Jackie Cowen hosted the party for Lee, and they donated six pieces of jewelry for the big bingo prizes!
The Thayer Methodist ladies hosted last Tuesday’s bingo. The Thayer First Baptist Trio also came and hosted a hymns circle. They visit every Monday afternoon.
It was a wonderful Valentine’s week at Shady Oaks thanks to all these volunteers!
