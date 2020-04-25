Ozarka College in Melbourne, Ark., is accepting applications for its Aviation program for fall.
Interested students may apply in a few easy steps: Complete an Ozarka College online application for admissions, ddesignate Aviation as the intended college major, send official high school transcripts, and, if transferring, applicants must have official transcripts sent directly to the Ozarka College Admissions office from previous colleges attended.
The Ozarka College Aviation program has a maximum of 20 new seats available for the fall semester, so admission will be selective.
Ozarka Aviation is touted the most affordable collegiate aviation program nationwide, according to school officials. Ozarka College was recently ranked first in Arkansas for graduation rate among community colleges by College Scorecard, and 18th in the nation for best community college education and value by WalletHub.
For more information about the application process, contact Ozarka College Admissions by calling 870-368-2300 or the Aviation program director at 870-368-2391.
Ozarka College is a comprehensive technical college, with locations in Fulton, Izard, Sharp and Stone counties in Arkansas. The college offers 32 associate degrees, technical certificates and certificates of proficiency, as well as workforce training, continuing education and adult basic education.
