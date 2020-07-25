Earning a spot on Drury University's dean's list is a significant accomplishment: It means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater, on a 4-point scale, while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.
DAY SCHOOL DEAN’S LIST
Tamara Smith, a graduate of Cabool High School; Lane Duncan, Licking; Plato High School graduate April Bean and D.J. McNew, both of Success; Ava High School graduate Kaylee Dimirsky, of Wasola; and West Plains High School graduate Lexie Brauer, Dora High School graduate Lauren Inman and Sarah Williams, all of West Plains.
EVENING SCHOOL DEAN’S LIST
From Ava, Chantrelle Denney, Kristen Lafferty, Alisa McAfee, Jeremiah Myers, Aaron Neighbor and Haylee Sudbury; Ava High School graduates Jonah Brown, Monica Corum, Rickie David Jr. and Morgan Miller; Houston High School graduate Kristy Elliott; Bradleyville High School graduate Hannah Hodges; Neenah High School graduate Jeffrey Lemanski; Logan-Rogersville High School graduate Ashley Philpott; and Poplar Bluff Senior High School graduate Randy Welsh.
Victoria Boykin and Tara Scott, both Cabool High School graduates from Cabool; Sunshine Janes and Gainesville High School graduate Debra Jeckstadt, both of Gainesville; and from Houston, Trenton Senior High School graduate LaDawna Carman, Houston High School graduates Sydney Macintosh and Angie Warner, and Couch High School Alessandra Moss.
Summersville High School graduate Kayla Brawley, Mtn. View; Lutie High School graduate Lindsey Williams, Theodosia; Emily Godat, Jedidiah Salazar, Jessy Thornsberry and Summer Vaughan, West Plains; Cabool High School graduate Tabby Grindstaff, Willow Springs; Winona High School graduate Miranda Norris, Winona; and Chyenne Scheets, Yukon.
