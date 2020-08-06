Ozarka College fall 2020 course registration is now open for current and prospective students.
The college has campus locations in Melbourne, Ash Flat, Mammoth Spring and Mtn. View, Ark., and offers several courses that can be completed fully online.
Tuition rates start at $90 per credit hour and classes begin Aug. 17. Students are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure enrollment in the courses they need, before the classes fill.
Degrees are available in agriculture, automotive and diesel technology, aviation, culinary, nursing and welding. Learn more at www.ozarka.edu.
For more information about financial aid or registration, call 870-368-2300 or email admissions@ozarka.edu.
