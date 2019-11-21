First grade: Trinity Baldridge, Jason Barrett, Rylee Kuk, Ayden Meade, Alex Neumann and Eli Ryan.
Second grade: Landen Bird, Daniel Brazeal, Trinity Doud, Bryce Kent, Olivia Kraemer, Constance Pritchett and Zander Ross.
Third grade: Makenzi Bowers, Natalie Branch, Corbin Curtis, Selena Hernandez, Cooper Howell, Cole Hunter, Emma Johnson and Maddison Watson.
Fourth grade: Cruz Austria, Lane Bunch, Jenna Halverson, Alexander Hernandez, Brinkley Howell, Alleyah Ledbetter, Amanda Owens and Isabella Riddiford-Woodyard.
Fifth grade: Shaelynn Handrich, Austin Howell, Kaydence Powell and Devan Stankovich.
Sixth grade: Isabella Austria, Alyzabeth Crider, Madison Crozier, Brylie Orsborn and McKenna Prewitt.
Seventh grade: Colton Kraemer-Fennell, Breana Robison and Christopher Thompson.
Eighth grade: Skyler Stirewalt.
ALL A’S
First grade: Elijah Burgess, Joanee Coursey, Elianna Craig, Kelsen Estes, Briar Greenway, Jayceston Handrich, Channing Harlan, Marissa Hernandez, Jaycee Hunter, Zaiden Jewell, Skylar Riddiford-Woodyard, Kinley Smith, Emmy Sturgeon, Chandler Tillman and Jorden Wallace.
Second grade: Kyler Branstetter, Mason Brown, Riley Collins and Triston Staley.
Third grade: Lillee Bird, Judd Bradshaw, Chloe Cecil, Laken Collins, Keaton Miller, Tobias Ozawa, Rayden Peterson, Mason Reagan and Wyatt Wadkins.
Fourth grade: Victoria Coursey, Isabel Lancaster and Tyler Roberson.
Fifth grade: Jocelyn Denny.
Sixth grade: Abigail Lancaster.
Seventh grade: CJ Carey, Haylea Roberson and Derrik Villavicencio.
Eighth grade: Ansley Miller, Jobe Sturgeon and Riley Villavicencio.
