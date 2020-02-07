I became hooked on her mystery novels with her first book, “Where Are the Children?”, many years ago.She’s written 51 books to date, and all became bestsellers. I’ve probably missed reading a few of them over the years but not many. My first-ever fan letter was written to her, and I received a response that I’ll always keep as a treasure.
Known to readers around the world as the Queen of Suspense, Mary Higgins Clark passed away on Jan. 31 at the age of 92. Though her writing has come to an end, her books will live on through those who continue to read her stories. Long reign the queen.
Let’s share the love — not the germs! If you or your family has been sick in the past 24 hours, it might be better for all concerned if you visit the library when you feel better.
We keep hand sanitizer at the checkout desk for patron use, and we encourage hand washing when using our facilities. Covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing will be appreciated by everyone in the room.
Together, we’ll get through this winter much healthier and safer.
Inclement weather can force the library to be closed this winter. The library staff recommend that you phone the library before risking life and limb to come in when the weather is questionable.
The Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at 8:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the library. The next scheduled meeting will be this Monday.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library.”
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
