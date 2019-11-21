HOWELL COUNTY
Mtn. View: Jessica Lynn Mantell, bachelor of science, plant sciences, emphasis in turfgrass science, and Leah Marie Moehlenbrock, master of health science in communication science and disorder.
West Plains: Jennifer Joy Broyles, bachelor of science in business administration with an emphasis in real estate, bachelor of arts in international studies with an emphasis in international business and undergraduate certificate in multicultural studies; Samuel Robert Demuria, bachelor of arts in theater, emphasis in performance; Brittany Nicole Israel, bachelor of science in animal sciences and minor in captive wild animal management.
OREGON COUNTY
Koshkonong: Josey Jalon Bush, bachelor of science in animal science, minor in biological sciences.
Thayer: Madeline Elizabeth Simer, bachelor of science in hospitality management, emphasis in conference and event plan management.
SHANNON COUNTY
Birch Tree: Jaret William Holden, bachelor of science in science and agricultural journalism.
TEXAS COUNTY
Cabool: Annie Laurie Ebert, juris doctor in law.
Houston: Hannah E. Venn, bachelor of science in natural resource science and management, emphasis in terrestrial ecosystems.
Licking: Dustin Laurel Knight, bachelor of arts in political science, minor in sociology.
WRIGHT COUNTY
Mtn. Grove: Haley Angeline Zimmer, doctor of physical therapy.
