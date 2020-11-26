The West Plains Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Holiday Model Train Display beginning Thursday and running through Dec. 27. The displays will be shown on the second floor of the West Plains Opera House.
Hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays between Thursday and Dec. 20, and noon to 6 p.m. every day between Dec. 21 and 27, except for Christmas Day, when the display will be closed.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Parking is available behind the West Plains Opera House building. Visitors are asked to enter the building from the front entrance and either take the stairs or elevator to the second level.
Additions to this year's display include carnival rides and flying rockets. Model railroads in the HO, S and O gauge will be on display, and hundreds of train-related items will be for sale by the club and its members.
For more information about the Club and the display, visit the West Plains Model Railroad Club’s Facebook page @wpmrrc.
