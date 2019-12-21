1221 Santa letters

To: Santa

From: Caroline and Henry

December 15th 2019

Dear Santa,

I would like a Princess Bicycle and a Frozen Doll (Anna) for Christmas. Thank you.

Much Love,

Caroline Ruby Jones

3 1/2 years old

December 15th 2019

Dear Santa,

My sister Caroline says I need a toy mouse and a space-ship for Chrismas. Maybe new Binkies and blocks would be best!

Thank You,

Henry Wilder Jones

14 months old

(Editor’s note: Caroline and Henry and their family enclosed a greeting card with their letters to Santa.)

Peace

Love

Joy

Wishing you all the best gifts of Christmas.

Thank you West Plains Daily Quill for printing our Santa Letters and supporting our community!

-Kerri Jones & Family

. . .

Dear Santa

I want a gun and Truck for christmas. And a Big four wheeler

-Jaxx

. . .

Dear Santa

I want a lot of LoLs!!! a hoverboard a baby doll with real hair.

carrie

. . .

Dear Santa, I want a sparkly violin and a Mommy Horse and a Baby Horse and kittens and a Mommy cat and a fake snowman and a little pink peanow.

Kristeff

from Madeline

. . .

Dear Santa

I want a princess present

Thank you

-Paislynn

. . .

Dear Santa

I wanta Barbieydream camper.

-Ashlynn

. . .

Dear Santa

I want a bike and Make up for christmas.

-Lilly (heart)

. . .

Dear Santa

(Editor’s note: This letter was written in invisible ink.)

. . .

Jayden Wharton

(redacted) Westway Dr.

West Plain MO

65775

Mr. Santa Claus.

325 S.

Lane North Pole

Alaska

99705

My Letter

to

Santa

12-6-19

Dear Santa,

My name is jayden and I am 8 years old.

Something good I did this year was I listened to dad. I would like to give Something to Mrs. Claus. This year I might like to receive A drill and drill bits. My Christmas wish this year is To see you.

I also have a question for you! Can I see you?

With Love and Gratitude,

jayden

. . .

To The North Pole

Santa

Katie

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I want a easybake oven, kid makeup and a kid nail set.

To. Santa

from. katie

. . .

TO SANTA

FROM Kendall

SANTA

I WANT

PLAYDOE,

Babydoll -

& Lots of Love!

. . .

Dear Santa

I want stuff

anb doll stuffto

anb stuff to put makeup.

From Zoe

. . .

To: Santa

From: Isaac

toy semi

nerf gun

dume bugie

guitar

model rocket

skate board

ISAAC

I AM 6

PlEASE GEt

ME thE

GO KArt

PlEASEGE

tmE I

KAYAK

. . .

Dear Santa

All i what for christmas is a Mounten Bike and a ofum set and a nentito.

. . .

TO SANTA

FROM Jesse Redar

HO! HO!

SANTA

I WANT — A REAL RED DIRT BIKE, I’M ONLY 4 AND BE 1-5-20 PLZ.

. . .

DEAR SANTA

I WANT A 100 LOL

DOllS

TARIET

UNICORW

Lucy Jo Hubbell

. . .

Dear Santa

All I want for christmas Is lebron 16 Blue and white and lakers 23 lebron James Jersey and white nike Arm sleeves and Lakers Game tickets.

. . .

Dear Santa

I hope I am on the nice list all I want is Pece on erth and a hoverboard. I hoope you will forgive me for the bade Stuff I did. I am sorry. you are a rilly nice guy. love: Stella

. . .

To: Santa

From: John Luke Leist

Dear Santa,

This is my first Christmas!

I would love to get new toys that will help me learn things like colors, shapes, counting, & my ABC’s! I would also like you to bring me a new pair of swim trunks for our beach trip coming up in 2020.

Love,

John Luke.

. . .

To: Santa

From: Rorie Miller

(redacted) Sam LN

Gainesville MO, 65655

COMPOSERS: INSERT ARTWORK SANTA_RORIE.JPG HERE

. . .

Dear Santa

I wish for a pet uamol fornite pixaxt. and a monster truck.

to santa from skyler

. . .

Dear Santa

I have ben a good boy this yere I wunta pc. (heart) love. Jackson!

a noo dog:

. . .

To: Santa

From: Benton

Dear Santa Claus Yodude!

For Christmas. I wanta videogame. I will Playwith my dad! I want art supplies like paint markers crayons, colored pencils. etc, Please.

Merry Christmas.

Love Benton

. . .

To: Santa

From: Dillon

Dear Santa

For christmas i want a Ipod touch. I also want a Fit Bit watch I have alway wanted these to things cine I was a Little kid. Have a great Christmas.

From Dillon D

. . .

To: SANTA

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava Meyer. I am 4 years old. I’ve been a good girl this year and would really love a big Barbie Dream House, a bottle set for my babies, and a little squishy for my brother Elliott.

Love,

Ava

. . .

Santa

Santa

Dear Santa I

want

Escallas

The

bAyblade and

Barnius

from

Ryker.

. . .

To: Santa

From: Caden

Dear Santa Claus:

Thanks for letting Buddy come to my house!

For Christmas I want a play phone and for a real elf to live with me all the time. His name would be Smike.

Love,

Caden

. . .

To: Santa

From: Aonya

Dear Santa Claus:

for teh hobays I plan on giving many gifts to my friends I plan my chirsans frowns family and Batman Amma this Mrs. collins anna do ti eet Jamirams and dre Zizzer day a sad frowne By Mrs Amber I can. a my family.

. . .

To Santa

From India

Dear Santa Claus:

I hope you bring good presents and I love you so much you make kids happy every sing day I hope you bring everyone good presents and for christmas I want a piano and an iPhone and my favorite is an sewing kit I would be so nice for you bringing my presents I hope you enjoy riding sleigh with your reighndeers.

Love India

. . .

Sabastian

(redacted) Lincoln Ave.

Santa

The north Pole

Dear - Santa.

I want

en

tm

SUPerman

And Ba

Sabastian

. . .

To: Santa

From: Jermaine

Dear Santa,

I want a video game. I have fun with my family on Christmas Day.

Thank you Santa.

Jermaine

. . .

From: Bronson Coffey

(Redacted) St. Rt. 17

West Plains, MO 65775

To: Santa.

North.

Pole.

Dear Santa

I’ve been so good this year …

I’ve helped my Mom & Dad & Mimi & pop.

All i want for CHRISTMAS is …

transformers.

Love,

Bronson

. . .

Dear Santa

I wanta Fish and a Aladdin setand a Genei stufed Animil.

. . .

Dear Santa

WhrLiEE

2 elsa

RyAn egg

Crafts

. . .

#2

TO SANTA

FROM ELAINA

BABYDOLLS

Motorcycle #2

Love you

SANT

. . .

Dear Santa

what I want for christmas is all the lols to collect like the pets one and the teenager ones and some belly shirts and high heal boots and tate to like me From: Mya Collins

. . .

Tyler Ellison

Santa Clause

North Pole

I Lovg You Santa an your elves.

Dear Santa

How are you doing? I am doing well. This christmas I would like a gun knife and a fit bit, maybe a toy gun or a John Cena wrestler.

Love tyler Ellison

. . .

Jacob

To Santa

north Pole

Dear Santa

How are you doing?

I’m doing well.

I would like for christmas. a Jason

Doll and a Zombie guy. a car to play with and a army toy

love Jacob ellison

. . .

Dear Santa,

I want Jays ninjago dlue drogon mech from samuel

. . .

(Editor’s note: The following is from The Little Red Firehouse.)

All the teachers have been very good most of the time. Please bring them a gift. We will leave you cookies and milk. Tell the reindeers we will leave them a treat also!!!

Love,

Mrs. Pam and staff

Dear Santa, The girls and boys at the Little Red Firehouse Preschool/Daycare have been very good this year. They were so excited seeing you at their Christmas Program, we hope you enjoyed it!! Here si a list of presents they would like:

Jude - Paw Patrol

Emma - A barbie

Cameron - Blue Car

Cooper - A cow, gate & barn

Josie - A baby doll & bottle

Adalyn - A baby

Abel - A buzz light year arm

Addyson - Purple underwear

Klarissa - A pretty baby

Averie - A race car

Kooper - Make-up

Mackenzie - Pink stuffed dog

Kinleigh - Pink baby

Greyson - A green truck

Shelby - Hatchables

Jett - Tackle box w/hooks

Maddyn - A baby doll

Ikey - A bullseye target

Brenna - A cry baby

Landon - Thomas the train

Christopher - Paw Patrol

Dawson - Floating Flamingo

Paxton - Big Dinosaur

Harrison - A choo choo train

Blaire - Make-up & barbies

Scarlett - 5 babies

Tegan - Woody

Izaiah - P.J. Mask

Sarah - A baby that wears diapers

Avori - Playdough

Kaili - A Jo Jo

Lucas - P.J. Mask movie

Madalyn - Baby doll

Bryson - Paw Patorl

Treager - A bulldozer

Jensen - A kitchen w/accessories

Marci - Red tractor

Jacob - A bulldozer

Ainsley - A cry baby

Dalton - A Horse & trailer

Addison L. - A baby w/baby food

. . .

Julian Earl

#26

Santa Clause

North Pole

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas

- nerf Elite Titan

- nintendo switch

- kinnect games xbox 560

- xbox 300 gruitar hero guitar

- walkie talkies

- Dojo Battie

- Minecraft toys, drone

- Hover board

- botty Pillow

- bow, BB Gun

I hope you have a safe ride. Say hi to Buddy on Christmas eve

Love, Julian

