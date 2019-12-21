1221 Santa letters
To: Santa
From: Caroline and Henry
December 15th 2019
Dear Santa,
I would like a Princess Bicycle and a Frozen Doll (Anna) for Christmas. Thank you.
Much Love,
Caroline Ruby Jones
3 1/2 years old
December 15th 2019
Dear Santa,
My sister Caroline says I need a toy mouse and a space-ship for Chrismas. Maybe new Binkies and blocks would be best!
Thank You,
Henry Wilder Jones
14 months old
(Editor’s note: Caroline and Henry and their family enclosed a greeting card with their letters to Santa.)
Peace
Love
Joy
Wishing you all the best gifts of Christmas.
Thank you West Plains Daily Quill for printing our Santa Letters and supporting our community!
-Kerri Jones & Family
. . .
Dear Santa
I want a gun and Truck for christmas. And a Big four wheeler
-Jaxx
. . .
Dear Santa
I want a lot of LoLs!!! a hoverboard a baby doll with real hair.
carrie
. . .
Dear Santa, I want a sparkly violin and a Mommy Horse and a Baby Horse and kittens and a Mommy cat and a fake snowman and a little pink peanow.
Kristeff
from Madeline
. . .
Dear Santa
I want a princess present
Thank you
-Paislynn
. . .
Dear Santa
I wanta Barbieydream camper.
-Ashlynn
. . .
Dear Santa
I want a bike and Make up for christmas.
-Lilly (heart)
. . .
Dear Santa
(Editor’s note: This letter was written in invisible ink.)
. . .
Jayden Wharton
(redacted) Westway Dr.
West Plain MO
65775
Mr. Santa Claus.
325 S.
Lane North Pole
Alaska
99705
My Letter
to
Santa
12-6-19
Dear Santa,
My name is jayden and I am 8 years old.
Something good I did this year was I listened to dad. I would like to give Something to Mrs. Claus. This year I might like to receive A drill and drill bits. My Christmas wish this year is To see you.
I also have a question for you! Can I see you?
With Love and Gratitude,
jayden
. . .
To The North Pole
Santa
Katie
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I want a easybake oven, kid makeup and a kid nail set.
To. Santa
from. katie
. . .
TO SANTA
FROM Kendall
SANTA
I WANT
PLAYDOE,
Babydoll -
& Lots of Love!
. . .
Dear Santa
I want stuff
anb doll stuffto
anb stuff to put makeup.
From Zoe
. . .
To: Santa
From: Isaac
toy semi
nerf gun
dume bugie
guitar
model rocket
skate board
ISAAC
I AM 6
PlEASE GEt
ME thE
GO KArt
PlEASEGE
tmE I
KAYAK
. . .
Dear Santa
All i what for christmas is a Mounten Bike and a ofum set and a nentito.
. . .
TO SANTA
FROM Jesse Redar
HO! HO!
SANTA
I WANT — A REAL RED DIRT BIKE, I’M ONLY 4 AND BE 1-5-20 PLZ.
. . .
DEAR SANTA
I WANT A 100 LOL
DOllS
TARIET
UNICORW
Lucy Jo Hubbell
. . .
Dear Santa
All I want for christmas Is lebron 16 Blue and white and lakers 23 lebron James Jersey and white nike Arm sleeves and Lakers Game tickets.
. . .
Dear Santa
I hope I am on the nice list all I want is Pece on erth and a hoverboard. I hoope you will forgive me for the bade Stuff I did. I am sorry. you are a rilly nice guy. love: Stella
. . .
To: Santa
From: John Luke Leist
Dear Santa,
This is my first Christmas!
I would love to get new toys that will help me learn things like colors, shapes, counting, & my ABC’s! I would also like you to bring me a new pair of swim trunks for our beach trip coming up in 2020.
Love,
John Luke.
. . .
To: Santa
From: Rorie Miller
(redacted) Sam LN
Gainesville MO, 65655
. . .
Dear Santa
I wish for a pet uamol fornite pixaxt. and a monster truck.
to santa from skyler
. . .
Dear Santa
I have ben a good boy this yere I wunta pc. (heart) love. Jackson!
a noo dog:
. . .
To: Santa
From: Benton
Dear Santa Claus Yodude!
For Christmas. I wanta videogame. I will Playwith my dad! I want art supplies like paint markers crayons, colored pencils. etc, Please.
Merry Christmas.
Love Benton
. . .
To: Santa
From: Dillon
Dear Santa
For christmas i want a Ipod touch. I also want a Fit Bit watch I have alway wanted these to things cine I was a Little kid. Have a great Christmas.
From Dillon D
. . .
To: SANTA
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava Meyer. I am 4 years old. I’ve been a good girl this year and would really love a big Barbie Dream House, a bottle set for my babies, and a little squishy for my brother Elliott.
Love,
Ava
. . .
Santa
Santa
Dear Santa I
want
Escallas
The
bAyblade and
Barnius
from
Ryker.
. . .
To: Santa
From: Caden
Dear Santa Claus:
Thanks for letting Buddy come to my house!
For Christmas I want a play phone and for a real elf to live with me all the time. His name would be Smike.
Love,
Caden
. . .
To: Santa
From: Aonya
Dear Santa Claus:
for teh hobays I plan on giving many gifts to my friends I plan my chirsans frowns family and Batman Amma this Mrs. collins anna do ti eet Jamirams and dre Zizzer day a sad frowne By Mrs Amber I can. a my family.
. . .
To Santa
From India
Dear Santa Claus:
I hope you bring good presents and I love you so much you make kids happy every sing day I hope you bring everyone good presents and for christmas I want a piano and an iPhone and my favorite is an sewing kit I would be so nice for you bringing my presents I hope you enjoy riding sleigh with your reighndeers.
Love India
. . .
Sabastian
(redacted) Lincoln Ave.
Santa
The north Pole
Dear - Santa.
I want
en
tm
SUPerman
And Ba
Sabastian
. . .
To: Santa
From: Jermaine
Dear Santa,
I want a video game. I have fun with my family on Christmas Day.
Thank you Santa.
Jermaine
. . .
From: Bronson Coffey
(Redacted) St. Rt. 17
West Plains, MO 65775
To: Santa.
North.
Pole.
Dear Santa
I’ve been so good this year …
I’ve helped my Mom & Dad & Mimi & pop.
All i want for CHRISTMAS is …
transformers.
Love,
Bronson
. . .
Dear Santa
I wanta Fish and a Aladdin setand a Genei stufed Animil.
. . .
Dear Santa
WhrLiEE
2 elsa
RyAn egg
Crafts
. . .
#2
TO SANTA
FROM ELAINA
BABYDOLLS
Motorcycle #2
Love you
SANT
. . .
Dear Santa
what I want for christmas is all the lols to collect like the pets one and the teenager ones and some belly shirts and high heal boots and tate to like me From: Mya Collins
. . .
Tyler Ellison
Santa Clause
North Pole
I Lovg You Santa an your elves.
Dear Santa
How are you doing? I am doing well. This christmas I would like a gun knife and a fit bit, maybe a toy gun or a John Cena wrestler.
Love tyler Ellison
. . .
Jacob
To Santa
north Pole
Dear Santa
How are you doing?
I’m doing well.
I would like for christmas. a Jason
Doll and a Zombie guy. a car to play with and a army toy
love Jacob ellison
. . .
Dear Santa,
I want Jays ninjago dlue drogon mech from samuel
. . .
(Editor’s note: The following is from The Little Red Firehouse.)
All the teachers have been very good most of the time. Please bring them a gift. We will leave you cookies and milk. Tell the reindeers we will leave them a treat also!!!
Love,
Mrs. Pam and staff
Dear Santa, The girls and boys at the Little Red Firehouse Preschool/Daycare have been very good this year. They were so excited seeing you at their Christmas Program, we hope you enjoyed it!! Here si a list of presents they would like:
Jude - Paw Patrol
Emma - A barbie
Cameron - Blue Car
Cooper - A cow, gate & barn
Josie - A baby doll & bottle
Adalyn - A baby
Abel - A buzz light year arm
Addyson - Purple underwear
Klarissa - A pretty baby
Averie - A race car
Kooper - Make-up
Mackenzie - Pink stuffed dog
Kinleigh - Pink baby
Greyson - A green truck
Shelby - Hatchables
Jett - Tackle box w/hooks
Maddyn - A baby doll
Ikey - A bullseye target
Brenna - A cry baby
Landon - Thomas the train
Christopher - Paw Patrol
Dawson - Floating Flamingo
Paxton - Big Dinosaur
Harrison - A choo choo train
Blaire - Make-up & barbies
Scarlett - 5 babies
Tegan - Woody
Izaiah - P.J. Mask
Sarah - A baby that wears diapers
Avori - Playdough
Kaili - A Jo Jo
Lucas - P.J. Mask movie
Madalyn - Baby doll
Bryson - Paw Patorl
Treager - A bulldozer
Jensen - A kitchen w/accessories
Marci - Red tractor
Jacob - A bulldozer
Ainsley - A cry baby
Dalton - A Horse & trailer
Addison L. - A baby w/baby food
. . .
Julian Earl
#26
Santa Clause
North Pole
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas
- nerf Elite Titan
- nintendo switch
- kinnect games xbox 560
- xbox 300 gruitar hero guitar
- walkie talkies
- Dojo Battie
- Minecraft toys, drone
- Hover board
- botty Pillow
- bow, BB Gun
I hope you have a safe ride. Say hi to Buddy on Christmas eve
Love, Julian
