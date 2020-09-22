The Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce is collecting children’s clothes for use in the school nurse’s office at Mtn. View Elementary School in the event students have a need to change clothing.
Chamber Director Gretchen Creighton said a box delivered last Monday, supplied by donations from yard sales, to the nurse has already been nearly exhausted.
Anyone with spare clothes to donate in sizes suitable for preschoolers to fifth graders may drop them by the chamber office, 125 E. First St. in Mtn. View, and Creighton will wash and deliver the garments.
Socks and new underwear also needed in different sizes, Creighton added.
For more information call 417-934-2794.
