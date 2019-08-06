Summersville Bookends

With Col. Tom Akers here to kick it off and a pizza/skating party at the Youth Center as a finale, this past Summer Reading Program has to be one of our best.
Twenty-seven children, ages 3 to 13 years, registered for the program during the first week of July, and 15 finished by completing the required hours of reading and attending library activities. All children in the program were invited to the finale party at Summersville Youth Center on July 29.
I spent a few weeks making a space shuttle from a washer/dryer box for the kids to play in at the library, complete with constellations and lights in the roof. Days were spent inflating planets, shuttles, astronauts and green aliens to hang from the ceiling and stand on shelves; our library was totally spaced-out!
I can catch up on my sleep now, because my nights of dreaming about activities for the program are over ’til next year, but some wonderful memories of the presenters and our great group of kids will remain with me forever.
Next year’s Summer Reading theme will be “Imagine Your Story: Fairytales/Mythology/ Fantasy.” Now that’s got me thinking ….
If you’ve ever attended a Summersville Library’s Coffee Club activity, book sale, bake sale, plant sale or presentation by a guest speaker, the Summersville Friends of the Library need YOU to help us continue supporting our local branch by becoming a member.
There are no membership dues; just your ideas are needed as plans for upcoming activities at the library are discussed and put into action. Summersville Friends of the Library meetings are always relaxed and friendly. Supporting our favorite library is our only goal.
Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next meeting will be Sept. 9. New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library.”
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
Texas County Library now has e-Books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or e-mail us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
