We are excited to announce a special Children’s Storytime with published author Michelle Underwood at 11 a.m. today at Summersville Library. Michelle will be reading her newest book, “A Lion’s Roar in a Can.” Check her book out on amazon.com!
The public is invited to stop in and meet Michelle.
There’s a rumor that we may be seeing The Grinch at the Summersville Christmas parade and for story time in our library in December! Stay tuned to this column for more information.
New items to our branch this week include several easies: “Thanksgiving is For Giving Thanks,” Sutherland; “Lost Dog,” Garland; “I Know It’s Autumn,” Spinelli; “Who Will Go To Kindergarten Today?,” Ruhmann; “A Squash and a Squeeze,” Donaldson; “Town Mouse, Country Mouse,” Brett, “Never Kick A Ghost, I Can Read!” by Sierra; “Happy Thanksgiving, Ready–to-Read” by McNamara; and “Amelia Bedelia Takes the Cake,” Parish.
New to our juvenile collection are “Scholastic First Dictionary,” nonfiction; “The Creature From the Seventh Grade: Sink or Swim,” Balaban; and “Storm Blown,” Courage.
Other new acquisitions to our fiction shelf include “The German Woman,” Griner; “Bridge of Clay,” Zusak; “Deep Down,” Harper; and “Winter Garden,” Hannah.
New cookbooks include “Best of the Best From Missouri Cookbook” and “Crazy About Cookies: 300 Scrumptious Recipes for Every Occasion & Craving.”
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
The Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at the library on the second Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. The next scheduled meeting will be Nov. 11.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library.”
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on “e-books,” or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.