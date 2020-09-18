During the month of August, Missouri Lottery players won more than $84.1 million in total prizes. Of all prizes claimed in August, more than $5.6 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.
In Howell and surrounding counties on both sides of the Missouri-Arkansas state line, winners claimed $1,028,054 in prizes of at least $1,000. The biggest winner of those was Dale Robertson, of Mtn. Grove, who took a $1 million Scratchers prize.
Three area residents won top prizes on $5,0000 Scratchers tickets: Paul Grisham, West Plains, Erik Webb, Ava, and Johnny Hillhouse, Camp, Ark.
Those winning $1,000 on Scratchers are Edwin Costa Sr. and James Eggert, West Plains; Angelia Tillman, William Tweedy and Jerry Wheeler, Alton; Dustin Hagler and Forrest Marshall, Cabool; Patricia Bernard and Caroline Figueroa, Mtn. View; David Duncan, Mtn. Grove; Bradley Barnett, Dora; and Jerry Major and Richard Minter, Mammoth Spring, Ark.
In draw games, George Prewitt won $3,250 on a Pick 4 ticket, and Richard Loveland earned $1,804 on a Club Keno ticket. Both are West Plains residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.