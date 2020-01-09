DONATIONS
“Gut Shot” by Overholser and “Ghost-Town Gold” by MacDonald, presented by the Friends of the Library December 2019.
“Rise of Magicks” by Roberts, presented by Marcy Weinbeck as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Snowfall in the City” by Wiggs, presented by Jane Hale as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Beating About the Bush” by Beaton, presented by Jenifer Collins as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Scam Me If You Can” by Abgnale and “Tesla: Inventor or the Modern by Munson” to the City of West Plains, presented by Gene and Jeanie Hancock.
“Women Heroes of the American Revolution” by Casey, presented by United Federated Republican Women.
“On What Grounds” and “Through the Grinder,” both by Coyle, presented by Rachel Bradley as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Death in the Garden City” by Dams, presented by Marcy Weinbeck as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
MEMORIALS
“Life and Love of the Sea” by Blackwell given in memory of Joyce Ann Williams, presented by Sherry and Dennis Russell.
“Dead Wrong” by Chapman, “Quilt Block Genius” by Voegtlin and “Midwife in Amish Country” by Osterholzer, given in memory of Helen Dyck, presented by Nelda W. Cardwell.
“Seclusion” by Castle; “Atlantis Plague” and “Atlantis World,” both by Riddle; and “Night Goddess,” “Fall of Celene,” “Storm Holt” and “Demon Spear,” all by Evermore, given in memory of Iven Denny, presented by Anke Denny.
