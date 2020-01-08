The Willow Springs Arts Council (WSAC) has ended its 2019 annual sponsorship campaign and its members say they would like to thank all of the council’s supporters.
Once a year the council seeks donations to continue the sponsorship of youth and adult orchestras, art exhibits, summer art camps for children, art workshops, a trip to the Springfield Art Museum for fourth graders and other activities that benefit the community. All programs are made possible by sponsors who have supported arts council activities in Willow Springs since 2008, as well as volunteers.
The council board, made up of Barbara Nyden, Kristina Kauffman, Rebecca Cash, Wendell Bailey, Ginny Godsoe, Wendy Parker and Teresa Waggoner, express thanks to contributors and invite anyone interested in helping to promote community participation and interest in the fine arts to make a donation and/or join the Arts Council.
It is not too late for individuals, businesses and other organizations to make a donation to help ensure fine art activities continue in 2020. Sponsorship can be for a specific project such as the orchestra or art camp for kids. One hundred percent of donations go to support art activities.
The WSAC is a 501(c)(3) organization and donations are tax exempt to the extent allowed by law.
The funding goal for 2019 was $5,500. Since the start of the fall campaign, the council received $5,900, said officials.
BENEFACTOR SPONSORS
Hal and Karen Carter; Tom, Susan and Ben Smith; Jim and Judy Vokac; Mike and Fern Stuart; David and Brenda Montgomery; Robert and Donna Gossard; Marguerite Wehmer; Ann Taylor; Kristin McBride; Judith Brothers; Drs. Kendall and Laurie Clarkston; Kristina Kauffman and David Calhoun; West Plains Bank and Emerson Climate Technologies Inc.
PATRON SPONSORS
Ron McGarry, BJ and Becky Cash, June Creasy, Christine Steele, Greg and Annette Tesch, Barbara Nyden, Jane Markley, Donna Meck, Bodil Juul Moore, Virginia Godsoe, Helen Birdsong, John and Deborah White, Dr. Matthew and Adrianne Mansfield, Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs Realty and Camcorp Inc.
Donors of $100 and more are honored with a name charm on the Willow Springs Arts Council Sponsorship Tree located on the second floor of the Ferguson Building in downtown Willow Springs.
For more about the Willow Springs Arts Council, visit the website, www.willowspringsartscouncil.org, or follow “Willow Springs Arts Council” on Facebook.
Donations can be mailed to the Willow Springs Arts Council c/o Becky Cash, 979 Highway HH, Willow Springs, MO 65775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.