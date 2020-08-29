From 8 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area, in conjunction with Wages Brewing Company, will host a live art auction fundraiser featuring artwork by Garrett Melby Art and pieces collected and donated by The Neighborhood Tribe artists’ resource in Mtn. View.
Art by Garrett Melby has been featured in and around the West Plains area for many years. Melby says he is a proud supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area and will provide proceeds of the auction directly to the club.
Donations for the auction include more than a dozen pieces up for bid, and Wages Brewing Company will post previews ahead of the event on the taproom’s Facebook page, @WagesBrewCo.
The event will be held at Wages Brewing Company, 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains, and is free to attend.
While the auction starts at 8 p.m., the festivities start sooner with a 7 p.m. concert given by Jessamyn Orchard. Orchard will take a break during the auction and resume her set after, said organizers.
“The support of artists, businesses and key partners within our community is unmatched,” said Josh Sherman, club CEO. “These unprecedented times present many challenges with revenue streams. However, the effort and kind hearts of Phil Wages, Garrett Melby and others show hope for a strong future with our organization.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater West Plains was founded in 2012-13 by a concerned group of West Plains citizens. In 2015, donations from the Thayer community enabled the Thayer branch to be opened.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Club has closely followed national health guidelines and will continue to do so. The Club is a not-for-profit entity, dependent on donations and grants for funding. For more information, please visit www.bgcwp.com.
National Boys & Girls Clubs of America offers leading-edge child development programs, leadership training, safety and security standards, and board development. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club, call 204-2582.
For more information about the fundraiser, visit the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area Facebook page @bgclubwp, or visit Wages Brewing Company’s Facebook page.
