Several West Plains residents received scholarships from Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP).
Aubrey F. Craig was awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship and the Bill Burris Endowed Scholarship, LaReeca Howell was awarded the Mildred M. Schobert Memorial Endowed Scholarship and the Lelia Heuer Restricted Current Scholarship for Howell County, Anna Riley was awarded the Dean’s Scholarship and the Ozarks Teachers Corps Scholarship, Mackenzie S. Smith was awarded the Samantha Beach Endowed Scholarship and Whitney M. Vaughan was awarded the Lelia Heuer Restricted Current Scholarship.
Craig, a 2019 graduate of Ozark Christian Academy in West Plains, is a freshman at MSU-WP who plans to pursue a degree in speech pathology. She is the daughter of Keith and Michelle Craig, West Plains.
Howell, a 1986 graduate of Couch High School in Myrtle, is a sophomore business major at MSU-WP. She is the daughter of Doyle and Alice Johnson, Couch.
Riley, a 2019 graduate of West Plains High School, is a freshman at MSU-WP and plans to pursue a degree in elementary education. She is the daughter of Keith and Karen Riley, West Plains.
Smith, a 2019 graduate of West Plains High School, is a freshman nursing major at MSU-WP. She is the daughter of Jason and Yvonne Fisher, West Plains.
Vaughan, a 2019 graduate of West Plains High School, is a freshman at MSU-WP who plans to pursue a degree in the health professions. She is the daughter of Chris Vaughan, Guam, and Alicia Davis, Thayer.
