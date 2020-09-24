We seldom played the radio much past breakfast time when I was a boy.
We never played anything Dad didn’t want to hear, either. As I recall, we never even touched the dial of the folks’ old AM radio in the living room. It was locked on KWTO, the station that carried the late Lewis Miller’s farm report and Bill — If you're too busy to go fish'n, you're too busy! — Ring.
The radio did not blare nonstop all day long. It didn’t blare at all. Jim Reeves, Tennessee Ernie Ford and Johnny Horton were about as rowdy as it got. And, we weren’t inside long enough to listen much, anyway. Most days Dad’s radio played no more than an hour a day.
Except in the barn.
We always had a radio playing in the milk barn — all day, all night. The stations changed over the years, but the music was mostly the same — mellow country, easy listening, never too loud, but always loud enough to hear from our back steps.
Dad said it calmed the cows, and he was right. Modern Farmer magazine backs that up with multiple testimonies by dairy farmers like Kristine Spadgenske, who milks about 250 cows on her dairy farm in Menahga, Minnesota. “At our farm you can always tell when the radio is not on because the cows are way more jumpy and less likely to come into the parlor.”
The magazine also cites a study at the University of Leicester in England that showed slow music played at a large dairy farm increased the cows’ milk production by 3 percent.
Of course, Dad never read any of these articles. He just knew cows.
Before radio came on the scene, cowboys sang to their cattle to keep herds calm on a trail drive. Dad wasn’t the first to calm cattle with music, but I’ve always kind of wondered if the cowboys’ nocturnal melodies weren’t as much for themselves as the cattle — something to relieve the boredom and loneliness, or just hear a human voice, even if it’s their own.
If you’ve been in many barns, you may have noticed other folks play radios for their animals, too — animals like us. Yeah, we all know the soothing effect of music when we’re stressed, and how it affects us when we’re working. It can speed us up or slow us down. I used to like to tie newspapers to Hungarian rhapsodies, and my brother painted his Western landscapes with the stereo blasting Jefferson Airplane and the like. Maybe it’s not so much what music brings, as what it drowns out.
Or maybe its just reassurance that all is right with the world, at least in our respective dairy barns. That dusty AM radio over the stanchions between the cows and their feed trough provided rhythms as omnipresent as the pulsating buzz of the electric fence charger on the facing wall — white noise that becomes obvious only when it ceases.
It more a part of our world than we realize — the hum of the refrigerator, the ticking of a clock, the whine of trucks on the highway and the drone of aircraft high in the clouds.
We don’t usually notice them, until one day we don’t.
I’d say Dad’s cows didn’t pay any heed to the radio, either until one day Dad passed on and the music died.
Maybe we don’t play radios nonstop, but we do seem to have the TV on even when we’re not watching it. We tend to wake up in the middle of the night if the power goes out and all the house sounds die, and we go outside to study the clouds for twisters when the air turns suddenly still.
Could be we’re not all that different from Dad’s cows in the milk barn — kept at ease by the likes of Jim Reeves as long as the stanchion we’re in is our own.
And that’s a whole ’nuther story.
Jim Hamilton, columnist and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex, is among several Ozarks writers featured in issue nine of “Elder Mountain: Journal of Ozarks Studies,” published in 2019 by Missouri State University-West Plains and edited by Dr. Phillip Howerton, professor of English. His latest essay collection, published by Cornerpost Press in West Plains is “Ozarks RFD, Selected Essays 2010-2015.” Request a copy by contacting the author at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
