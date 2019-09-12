The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland calls on all go-getters, innovators, risk-takers and leaders (G.I.R.L.s) looking to make new friends and discover new passions to sign up to join a new troop.
Whether exploring nature and the outdoors, expressing herself through art or music, designing robots or board games or helping the community through service projects, officals say each Girl Scout is sure to have a blast as she earns badges in just about anything that piques her interest.
Troop sign-up events will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mtn. View Elementary in Mtn. View, from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Plainview Elementary in Ava, from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Grovespring Elementary in Grovespring and from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at Manes Elementary in Mtn. Grove.
Annual membership dues for Girl Scouts are $25 and financial assistance is available.
Girl Scouts aims to provide girls with a safe environment for trying new things and overcoming fears, making them greater challenge-seekers, more proficient students and, eventually, more successful adults.
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland has a membership of just over 12,500 girls and 4,000 adults across 67 counties in central and southern Missouri, southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. With the support of community partners, donors and volunteers, the organization mentors and supports girls as they develop crucial life skills and prepare to take the lead — today, tomorrow and for the rest of their lives.
For more information, call 877-312-4764 or email info@girlscoutsmoheartland.org. Registrations can be completed online at girlscouts.org/join. Learn more at www.girlscoutsmoheartland.org.
