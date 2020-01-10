The Ridge Runner Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of Missouri will have its first meeting of 2020 at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ranch House Bar and Grill, 1321 Preacher Roe Blvd. in West Plains.
Attendees are responsible for paying for their own dinner.
The local chapter is part of the Back Country Horsemen of America, a national organization that aims to help improve and maintain horseback rider access to public trails. For more information, visit www.bcha.org.
For more information, call Ruth Thompson at 293-4221.
