BACK COUNTRY HORSEMEN OF MISSOURI

BACK COUNTRY HORSEMEN OF MISSOURI, Ridge Runner Chapter, recently met in the Howell-Oregon Electric Coop Community Room. The group’s first trail ride will be held at 10 a.m. March 23. The ride will begin at the Mark Twain trailhead off CC Hwy. The next chapter meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 9 in the Howell-Oregon Electric Coop Community Room on north U.S. 63 in West Plains. New members are always welcome, said group members. In addition to trail rides, group members carry out trail maintenance and brush cleaning. For more information, contact Ruth Thompson at 293-4221. From left: Sharon Bailey, Debbie Fox, Cheri Eppler, Laura Van Dyke, Shelly Van Dyke, Gail Holt, Calvin Chambers and Ruth Thompson.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Ridge Runner Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of Missouri will have its first meeting of 2020 at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ranch House Bar and Grill, 1321 Preacher Roe Blvd. in West Plains.

Attendees are responsible for paying for their own dinner.

The local chapter is part of the Back Country Horsemen of America, a national organization that aims to help improve and maintain horseback rider access to public trails. For more information, visit www.bcha.org.  

For more information, call Ruth Thompson at 293-4221.

