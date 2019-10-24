Summersville Bookends

The Summersville Friends of the Library’s annual Sweets & Reads Book & Bake Sale held Friday was a great success with over $400 being brought in! The funds will be used for various library activities throughout the year. We are an active library!
To those who donated baked goods and those who purchased them, thank you. We also thank everyone who donated or purchased books and those who helped with the sale. Last but not least, we appreciate the newspapers and radio stations for advertising the sale for us. We “get by with a little help from our Friends!”
We are excited to announce a special Children’s Storytime with published author Michelle Underwood at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Summersville Library. Michelle will be reading her newest book, “A Lion’s Roar in a Can. Check her book out on amazon.com!
Public is invited to stop in.
There’s a rumor that we may be seeing The Grinch at our library in December! Stay tuned to this column for more information.
New items to our branch this week include four DVDs, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” with George Clooney, “The Hustle” with Anne Hathaway, “Whitehouse Down” with Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx, and “A Bridge Too Far” with James Caan and Michael Caine.
Books include “Busy Family Recipes” by CrockPot The Original Slow Cooker; “The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11,” nonfiction, Garrett Graff; Paleo For Beginners, non-fiction; Arctic Animals At Risk Series, juvenile non-fiction; “What Do You Do With a Tail Like This?,” Caldecott Honor Boook, easy by Steve Jenkins and Robin Page; “Earth Aliens: The Expedition,” book 1 in the juvenile series by S.E. Wendel; “Tails From History: A Sea Otter to the Rescue,” easy by Theo Feldman; Books 1-6 of the “Eerie Elementary Series,” juvenile by Jack Chabert; and a juvenile nonfiction series, “Super Simple SUPER GROSS Science” by Elsie Olson and Jessie Alkire.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
The Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at the library on the second Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. The next scheduled meeting will be Nov. 11.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library”.
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
