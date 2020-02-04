We went back to the “Old West” on Thursday. We played a shoot out game, listened to cowboy music, drank ice cold root beers, ate beef jerky and watched “Bonaza.”
The best part of the program was when I introduced a real cowboy, Jaxon Miller! Jaxon brought his saddle, an old barrel, all his riding gear, cowboy hats and his prize belt buckles. They absolutely loved listening to his stories about his rodeos, riding bulls, roping cattle and how he gets up early every morning to feed before he goes to school. Jaxon is a junior volunteer who has a hug for everyone.
I celebrated my 21st National Activity Director’s Week this past week. My team leaders made a delicious potluck and gave me a “Blessed with Fun” T-shirt. I love each one of our residents and it is a blessing to serve them.
We got a new record player for Christmas in the activity department. We have three new albums and we had so much fun gathering around the record player drinking coffee and I made oatmeal raisin cookies. It is great that records are back!
February has just begun and we have so many celebrations to look forward to during the month.
We have a house full of Kansas City Chief fans. We planned a huge Super Bowl Party on Sunday evening. We had delicious party food and fun decorations.
We love Valentine’s Day and we have tons of “sweet” activities planned. The Therapy Department is taking us back to the ‘50s and we are having a sock hop! We have beads and masks ready for our Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras celebration.
We have two residents turning 101 years young and we are definitely celebrating with Clarence James and Lena Daily on their special days.
Our last celebration will be a froggy “Leap Year” party. It is going to be an exciting month! Shady Oaks wishes you a “Happy February!”
