PRINCIPAL’S HONOR ROLL
Third grade: Kayden Adams, Chloie Bond, Griffin Brown, Carter Collins, Jacob Collins, Julian Earl, Olivia Gilmore, Elias Gonzales, Payton Hicks, Matthew Kassing, Constance King, Haylee Pauley, Karsyn Rice, Brody Roberson, Marriam Sykes, Matthew Ulm and Gracelyn Young.
Fourth grade: Bailey Coffel, Deward Collins, Lacey Collins, Lena Finke, Remington McHenry, Kiley McDaniel, Daisy McKinney, Madison Moore, Leelah Osborn, Brayden Roberts, Brady Seager, Veronica Smith, Sariah Terry and Brynlee Walker.
Fifth grade: Wyatt Battreal, Brylee Barnes, Karly Bettis, Sydney Brown, Jeremiah Foster, Brailyn Hambelton, Braydon Helton, Hayden Holland, Abby Jacobs, Riley Jewell, Annabelle Judd, Tanner Kerley, Makenzie Kinder, Antonio Kunert, Riley Lilly, Anaika Miller, Alec Morrison, Afton Pruiett, Macy Riley, Addison Simpson, Garrett Sykes, Paige West, Kaylynn Work and Logan Wycoff.
Sixth grade: Audrianna Dionne, Kalista Hensley, Reilly Jolliff, Kayleigh Kinder, Holt McGinnis and Kirah Osgood.
Seventh grade: Reese Brown and Lillian Ryan.
Eighth grade: Hallie Bunch, Caleb DeShane, David Reid, Miranda Smith and Lucas Vonallmen.
HONOR ROLL
Third grade: Camden Battreal, Hayden Bean, Kaylie Brown, Bryten Bryant, Roxie Bryant, Chevelle Davis, Gracie Dunn, Breezlie Emmel, Jordan Foster, Noah Hayes, Rhianna Hodo-Trail, Jordan Hulsey, Traeson Lancaster, Jeffrey Phillips, Braelynn Smith and Remini Williams.
Fourth grade: Elizabeth Allen, Reagan Ames, Bailey Bettis, Sammual Bryant, Mya Collins, Emma Fare, Logan Foster, London Foster, Levi Holland, Madison Hollis, Peyton Lackey, Tate Morton, Bella Snyder, Steven Terrill, Gavin Waller, Garrett Whisenant and Anna Work.
Fifth grade: Jaysun Baker, Destiny Brumley, Elijah Collins, Noah Colvin, Keira Coughlin, Olivia Davis, Ysabel Foster, William Herring, Xander Hutchinson, Brooklyn Kalina, Gaius Newcomb, Isaac Patten, Zyler Robison, Brody Thompson, Emily Tucker and Kayden Willard.
Sixth grade: Avery Callahan Snyder, Hollis Deckard, Kaitlyn Gale, Cameron Golden, Hendryx Grisham, Sophia Jackson, Jacob Moore, Braiden Moran, Jasmine Osborn, Kyler Pauley, Brady Powers, Gracie Tabor and Grady Williams.
Seventh grade: Kelbee Burgess, Shyenne Davis, Ayden Ferguson, Easton Ford, Raymond Gilpin, Riley Housley, Emerald Hutchinson, Delainee Irvin, Kaydence McGhee, Katelyn Murphy, Tristian Ourso, Hanna Pruiett, Nathan Smith, Kaitlynn Stephens and Abigail Sykes.
Eighth grade: Corben Baker, Broc Barnes, Hanna Bunch, Isobel Cook, Ava Cooper, Emily Dawson, Zoey Foster, Mariana Gonzales, Zabby Grisham, Andrew Jacobs, Emma Knowlen, Aaron Roberts, Lauren Smith and Mackenzy Snyder.
