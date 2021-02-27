My journey with the City of West Plains started in 2006 when I was hired on as a seasonal worker for the Parks Department. I spent a few seasons there and then accepted a transfer within the city as the parking violations/nuisance officer for the West Plains Police Department on a part-time basis in 2008.
I fulfilled that role until 2012, when the position of animal control officer opened up. I applied for the position and was offered the job by then-Police Chief Charles Brotherton. I was at the time replacing longtime Animal Control Officer James Collins, who had retired from this very position after 34 years of dedicated service. I have served in that capacity for the last nine years.
Over the course of the 15 years that I have been with the City of West Plains, I have met wonderful people, built solid relationships and memories that will last a lifetime.
To the city council and city administration, thank you for always having my back and supporting my ideas. Thank you for believing and me and giving me this opportunity.
To the citizens, thank you for supporting me in my work. It was honor to serve you as your animal control officer. If we all work together for a common goal, great things can happen. Your kind words and commitment over the years to this department have been awe-inspiring. I hope you continue to support this department in the future.
To my coworkers past and present, thank you for your professionalism and friendships and also having a “willing to do anything to help attitude” should I ever need assistance. The city employees are the backbone of our city. I applaud them for their dedicated hard work to make this community a great place to live.
To the many of people that have assisted me (too many to mention, but they know who they are) in one way or another regarding animal welfare in our area: Many of you assisted behind the scenes (Facebook posts and shares, phone calls, your own time and money to transport dogs, donations, etc.). You went above and beyond to ensure that the animals that made their way to the animal control facility found suitable placement or had a little extra during their time spent here. Because of you, my job was made much easier. Keep doing what you’re doing. You are the voice of the voiceless.
And last but not least to my family: My family has supported me through this whole journey. They have been there through the ups and downs of this job. They have been a driving force of support to keep me going strong. I love them dearly.
I am looking forward to the future and what it has in store for me, though my time as the city animal control officer is coming to an end. I will take with me all the friendships and memories and the great work we have done here to promote animal welfare in our community. I have faith that it will continue in the future.
Editor’s note: Officer Vannada's last day on the job is Friday, March 5. Messages of well-wishes and support may be left via the City of West Plains Animal Control Facebook page, @City of West Plains Animal Control.
