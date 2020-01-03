Mike Graham, of Alton, has been appointed to Missouri Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education (P&E) Committee.
Graham earned bachelor’s degrees in science, art and engineering from Arkansas State University and a Master of Education Administration degree from William Woods University. He retired after 21 years of teaching ag education at Alton High School.
In addition, he farmed for 21 years and is a U.S. Army veteran. He currently raises and trains bird dogs.
Graham is an active member of the Oregon County Farm Bureau and is involved with the Missouri Retired Teachers, Missouri Retired Ag Teachers and Alton FFA Alumni organizations.
His appointment to the P&E committee was made at Missouri Farm Bureau’s annual meeting Dec. 9 at the Lake of the Ozarks. He represents District 8 in the south central area of the state.
As a member of the 10-person committee, he will help develop, implement and evaluate projects and programs that promote agriculture.
