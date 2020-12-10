Volunteers with AMVETS Post 98 in West Plains held a toy drive Saturday in the parking lot of Murphy Oil, and are thanking all who donated.
The veterans’ organization will hold another drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at the same location. All are invited to participate and help Santa give to area children.
The traditional Christmas dinner held each year by AMVETS will not take place this year, said Second Vice Commander Jerry Housley, however, volunteers will hand out about 50 boxes of nonperishable food for community families in need.
The boxes are made possible by RoxAnn Wurst of Riverways Hospice Care of Ozarks Healthcare and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Those helping with Saturday’s toy drive include Santa Claus (known to some as Chris Foster); veterans Jerry French, Josh Ray, Ginger Barnes and Housley; Ladies Auxiliary members Debbie Davidson, Judy Gordon and Linda Bonnell. A special thank-you is given to the West Plains Fire Department for its help at the event.
