Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains have announced the dean’s list honorees for the 2019 fall semester.
To qualify for the MSU-WP dean’s list, students must have earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester.
Students who maintain a 4.0 grade point average for 12 or more hours are recognized in the chancellor’s list.
Missouri State University-West Plains empowers students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities.
MSU-WP offers associate degrees and credit and noncredit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.
Editor’s Note: Students named to the MSU-WP Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester are listed below and arranged alphabetically by country, state then hometown.
INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
Argentina: Julieta Campana, Bahia Blanca, Buenos Aires.
Brazil: Camilly C Barbosa Da Silva, Rio De Janeiro.
U.S. STUDENTS
Arkansas: Erin D Risner and Amanda D White, Mammoth Spring, and Nicole V Brakebill, Mtn. Home.
Missouri: Amber R Barton, Aubrey F King, Makayden O Warren and Kayla J Yonkman, Alton; Emily K Moore, Aurora; Jorden E. Kuk, Bakersfield; Ashley D Jotz and Emmalee J Layman, Birch Tree; Jaden E. Beasley, Bucyrus;
Kaitlyn E Obernuefemann, Buffalo; Carly J Crawford, Sydnee D Frisbee, Joshua L Reese and Jason A Stuart, Cabool; Hunter W Bentley, Morgan L Bledsoe, Aubrey R Puckett and Shae N Roberts, Caulfield; Mariah P Braswell, Taylor J Brege, Bailey J Frazier and Keeli L Land, Dora; Kendra K Freeman, Edgar Springs; Jolene K Hays, Everton;
Dillon J VanderBogart, Falcon; Travis B Hathcock, Gainesville; Kennedy R Campbell and Shaniah Phillips, Houston; Logan D Griffin, Koshkonong; Taylor E Bowling, Lebanon; Jeremy C Falterman and Connor D Medlock, Licking; Allison N Hall, Lynchburg; Kayla B Dalton, Malden; Shyanne R Bishop and Emily K Boatright;
Alexis D Hayes, Marshfield; Rachel E French, Shi M Hensley, Stephanie L Pearce and Brandon W Rhodes, Mtn. Grove; Bailey D Allen, Sarah G Blevins, Susan C Dusenberry, Angelina M Herold, Trystan M Mendenhall, Madison L Porter and Zachary M Porter, Mtn. View; Haylie M Heathington, Myrtle; Marla M Chadwell, Norwood;
Janae M Fears, Plato; Kianna L Rothermich, Pomona; Bryanna N Griffin and Reilly B McDonald, Poplar Bluff; Sadie R Hutchinson and Ace R Summers, Pottersville; Nicole A Pershing, Richland; Tolonqua L Miller, Roby; Alexis L Merritt, St. Charles; Mackenzie A Rodgers, St. James; Phoenix Gaston, St. Louis; Gabriella R Parkhill, Sedgewickville;
Jimmy J Contizano, Solo; Kailyn J Corbin, Tecumseh; La Crysta J Adams, Evan S Edgar, Cassandra L Enlow, Courtney L Hargrove and Megan M Miller, Thayer; Brianna N Wayman, Thornfield; Branden A Beauchamp, Troy; Ashlyn L Williams, Walnut Grove;
Shelby L Barton, Jarod T Coatney, Paula C Coleman, Elizabeth J Copeland, Aubrey F Craig, David C Crosser, Breana R Davis, Lana J Davis, Desiree R Downen, Kelsey L Draeger, Montanna E Forcum, Richard A Girdley, Hayden C Green, Caleb J Greene, Sarah R Greene, Shandon J Gross, Kidane G Howell, Rodolfo Jimenez, Shala D Judd, Shyanne J Judd, Michelle L Kassoff, Zachary L King, Lisa D Lambel, Pamela Launius, Justin D Law, Kaylee N Liley, Michaela K Marshall, Caleb J McLaughlin, Savannah N Peterson, Jonathon K Petroski, Bailey P Priest, Robert D Reid, Madison M Roberts, Johnathan R Rowlett, Heidi N Schneider, Luke H Skinner, Brian D Smolnik, Kaylee H Spradlin, Brooke N Stevens, Tristan D Stump, Kierstin R Tackitt, Sadie N Thomas, Ashley L Tuma, Rachel L Wade, Kelsi L Watson and Zoe N Wilson, West Plains;
Kaysee M Collins, Taylor A Dale, Mark P Kharitonov, Jackie L Kimbrough, Devin R Osborn, Caleb J Solik and Jacob C Wiles, Willow Springs.
Virginia: Alex F Peterson, Dunnsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.