Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H. will host the Tottingham Memorial 5K Run/Walk on Saturday to raise money for two senior high school scholarships, annual community Easter egg hunt, backpacks for foster children and gifts for nursing home patients.
Race check-in is at 10 a.m. at the Texas County Justice Center, 519 Grand Ave. in Houston. The timed race begins at 11 a.m.
There will be $100 cash prizes for first place female and male runners and gift cards for first place in each age category.
“We are so excited to hold this 5K in Houston with the goal to have more 5Ks each year,” said volunteer Brenda Senter. “This one is so special because of Mayor Don Tottingham’s commitment to running and development of our great trails in Houston.”
Registration forms can be picked up at the Houston City Hall at 601 Grand Ave., or In Season Sports and Outdoors, 6810 U.S. 63 in Houston. Participants may also register online on Facebook @CommunityBettermentandArtsCouncilOfHouston. For questions call 417-260-0043.
