The Willow Springs Senior Centers invite its patrons to help combat fraud by filing a tax return.
This Friday and on Feb. 19, volunteers will be at the center to help seniors fill out their 2020 tax returns. With fraud and theft frequently reported recently, patrons are encouraged to file a federal return, even if they do not have to file taxes, to ensure their Social Security numbers are not being used by someone else.
"We can help you file your return, and if someone is filing on your social security, we can help notify the IRS of this fraud," said Jeanette Petro, Senior Age tax preparer.
There are rebates that the state allows for seniors, including rent rebates and property tax credits that volunteers can help filers claim.
Call Wilma at the center, 417-469-3892 to make an appointment.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect: Filers should stay in their vehicles upon arrival and wait for a volunteer to come them. Participants are asked to bring their own pens, and wear a mask for everyone’s safety.
