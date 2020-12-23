The Willow Springs Arts Council is in the final month of its annual sponsorship campaign and council members say they are grateful for the response received thus far.
“Even during the unprecedented times of 2020, our wonderful, dedicated sponsors have continued to provide funds in support of art activities for the community,” said Becky Cash, with the council. “Their support will allow the continuation of programs like the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra, the Youth Orchestra, Kid’s Art Camp, art classes and exhibits, play sponsorship, music scholarships, and many other activities.”
SPONSORS
Friend: Diane Schroeder, Mike and Anne Kyle, Betty Carlson, Martha Cummings, Marie Robinson and Sherryl Brannon.
Advocate: Jane Markley, Bodil Juul Moore and June R. Creasy.
Patron: Janet Rose, Mary Bischoff, Virginia Godsoe and Gene Keyser, Barbara Nyden, BJ and Rebecca Cash, Justin Mutrux, Marguerite Wehmer, Tom and Kristi Ryan, Mid-Ozark Insurance Agency, Lee’s Tire Shop, Ozark Stream Photography and Riverwood Stair Company, and Coming Up Roses Tea & Gift Shop.
Benefactor: West Plains Bank and Trust, Emmerson Climate Tech Inc., Judith Brothers, Jim and Judy Vokac, Hal and Karen Carter, Kristina Kauffman and David Calhoun, Fern Stuart, and Tom and Sue Smith.
Those interested in making a tax deductible contribution to the Willow Springs Arts Council, are invited to mail a check payable to the Willow Springs Arts Council to WSAC c/o Becky Cash, 979 HH
Highway, Willow Springs, MO 65793.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.