The GriefShare support group will meet at noon Friday at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace, behind Pleasant Valley Manor in West Plains.
This week’s topic is “How to move through grief,” and covers internalizing and visualizing scripture. Attendees will be encouraged not to wait until they feel better to begin helping others, and to talk to God.
Host David Ball suggests one prayer could be, “God, with your enabling, I have something to offer people even in the midst of my pain. Show me who needs my joy, my dare, and my energy.”
For more information, contact Ball, 274-1469.
