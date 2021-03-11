West Plains Council on the Arts is calling for artist submissions for the council’s juried exhibit, “Our Town — Then and Now.”
WPCA will host the exhibition of works from May 16 through June 27 in the gallery at the West Plains Civic Center. The gallery, on the mezzanine, is open to the public during regular civic center hours. The exhibit will mark part of the Missouri Bicentennial 2021 celebrations.
Area artists, photographers and collectors are encouraged to email photos of proposed works to info@westplainsart.org before April 1 to be considered.
GUIDELINES
- 2-D pieces only
- 16-inch x 20-inch maximum size, unless waiver granted
- All media accepted — paintings, photographs, drawings, printmaking, etc.
- Subject matter to fit the theme, from within 100 miles of West Plains, past or present
- Pieces must be framed and/or ready to hang
WPCA will host a Meet the Artist event from 2 to 4 p.m. May 22, from 2-4 p.m., in the gallery. All are invited to attend, meet the artists and discuss the pieces. The exhibit is co-sponsored by the West Plains Civic Center and West Plains Council on the Arts, with partial funding provided by Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.