In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., WGU Missouri has announced it will award up to $75,000 in scholarships to Missourians who dream of completing their college degrees and advancing their careers.
The “I Have a Dream” scholarships are offered to new students enrolling in any of the online, nonprofit university’s more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology, business, K-12 teacher education or health professions, including nursing.
“As we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we are inspired by Dr. King’s powerful vision for the future and his endless devotion to fighting the injustices of racial and economic inequality,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri.
“Dr. King worked tirelessly during his lifetime to strive for a more equitable society, and his words and actions continue to challenge us today,” she continued. “In that spirit, we are proud to once again offer the “I Have a Dream” Scholarship in his honor in hopes that those who have always dreamed of furthering their education but have consistently faced challenges that prevented them from moving forward can be inspired to accomplish their goals.”
Each “I Have a Dream” scholarship is valued at up to $3,000, paid out in $750 per six-month term increments renewable for up to four terms, and will be applied to WGU Missouri’s already-low tuition of $3,500 per six-month term.
The scholarships are competitive and will be awarded based on the students’ academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, as well as other considerations. Applications are currently being accepted at missouri.wgu.edu/dream through April 17.
For more information about WGU Missouri and the “I Have A Dream” scholarship, visit missouri.wgu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.