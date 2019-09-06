HONOR
“If I was the Sunshine,” by Fogliano, given in honor of the birth of Audrey Mae Eskew, presented by Pa and Nana Cook.
“100 Years, 100 Moments: Centennial of NHL Hockey,” by Morrison, given in honor of Tim Zorich’s 31st birthday, presented by George and Corliss Schaeffer.
“Outfox,” by Sandra Brown (large print), given in honor of Mary Kintner, presented by Kaye Huff.
MEMORIALS
“Flower Garden,” by Foster, given in memory of Catherine Bordnal, presented Elizabeth Beason.
“Birth, Death and a Tractor,” by Payson-Roopchand, given in memory of Earl Brewer, presented by Golden Girls Lunch Club.
“Barn Quilts and the American Quilt Trail,” given in memory of Louise Burk, presented by Golden Girls Lunch Club.
“Street Cat Named Bob,” by Bowen and “World According to Bob,” by Bowen, given in memory of Jan Squire, presented by the Golden Girls Lunch Club.
“Art of Tattoo,” by Massacre, given in memory of Josh Cook, presented by his mother, Jenifer Collins.
DONATIONS
“Terns of Endearment,” by Andrews, presented by Allison LaFevers as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Bitterroots,” by Box, and “Whisper Man,” by North, presented by Beth Lynch as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Life and Other Inconveniences,” by Higgins, presented by Jenifer Collins as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Oysterville Sewing Circle,” by Wiggs, presented by Jane Hale as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Left Fur Dead,” by Griffin, presented by Rachel Bradley as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
