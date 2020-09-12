In a show of appreciation for teachers, area McDonald’s restaurants will offer free drinks to educators Tuesday and is seeking nominees for the company’s Teach It Forward award.
From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, educators with valid work identification may claim a free medium coffee or large soft drink or sweet tea at McDonald’s drive-thru.
Through Oct. 16, the company is taking nominations for its Teach It Forward Outstanding Educator Award, which recognizes educators who “exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education in our most challenging times.”
Winners will receive a $100 Visa gift card, a T-shirt and coupons to share with parents of outstanding students.
To nominate a K-12 educator, go online to www.surveymonkey.com/r/teachitforward. Winners will be selected this fall by local McDonald’s restaurants.
