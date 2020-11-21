Sikeston-based Americare Senior Living has announced its intention to sell Birch Tree Place Skilled Nursing to Paradigm Senior Management, of Dexter. The sale is scheduled to close Jan. 1, 2021.
Americare has operated Birch Tree Place since 1981. Birch Tree Place is licensed by the state as a Medicare-certified skilled nursing facility and is home to 40 residents and employs 57 full and part-time staff.
Paradigm operates three skilled nursing facilities in southeast Missouri including Sikeston, Gideon and Bernie.
“Together we have witnessed many changes in the skilled nursing industry and in rural healthcare as a whole," says Americare President and CEO Clay Crosson. "Through it all Americare strived to uphold our philosophy of putting first our residents and the employees who serve them.”
“We believe Paradigm is in a good position to continue the legacy we’ve established in Birch Tree. On behalf of Americare and the Montgomery Family I want to thank the people of Birch Tree for their continued support over the years,” he adds.
Representatives from both companies recently met offsite with facility leaders to announce the acquisition and transition plans. Due to COVID restrictions, family and employee meetings were replaced by emails and phone calls outlining the transition plan and providing answers to “frequently asked questions.” Paradigm hopes to retain most if not all of the employees at Birch Tree Place.
According to Ben Sells, owner of Paradigm along with his mother Angela Jones, Birch Tree Place is an ideal addition to the company.
“We’re a small-town provider and understand the unique challenges faced by providers of rural healthcare,” he says. “We know that local relationships are important and we hope to build on the strong foundation Americare left us to create those relationships in Birch Tree. We are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible for the residents, their families and the employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.