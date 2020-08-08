Residents at Shady Oaks are staying updated on the latest COVID-19 results, policies and procedures. This has been a very trying time for residents as well as staff. But everyone has worked well together as a team to keep morale up.
I would like to thank those that came up to Shady Oaks on Sunday, July 26. Residents sure did smile while seeing others on the outside of their windows and the drawings and games on the windows were very much enjoyed.
Monday, July 27, residents enjoyed an activity called Find the Difference. Residents had two pictures to look at and had to find the difference between the two. Diane O'Mary, Paulette Watne, Lavern Clark and Lavern Clark were participants.
Bible Study and Memory Verse is something our residents look forward to every week. Cheryl Arthurs, Vera Williams, Lavern Clark, Traci Bennett, Eddie Carter, Diane O'Mary, Gloria Greatz, Wanda Hall and Paulette Watne won a prize for memorizing their Bible verse this week.
Tuesday, July 28, Bingo Day. Of course, we had lots of participants. Joann Bowlin, Leon Robinson, Donnie Hall, Diane Coonce, Mae Austin, Barbara Allen, Lavern Clark, Donna Brink, Vera Williams, Paulette Watne, Traci Bennett and Paulette Watne enjoyed bingo. Traci Bennett was our Blackout Bingo winner!
Tuesday afternoon we worked on 3-D flower vases. We painted cardboard and decorated it. Each vase has its own originality.
Wednesday, July 29, was Move and Groove. Bobby Peebles, Jimmy Day, Billy Abney, Donnie Hall, Sue Paulette and Janice Elliot enjoyed movin’ and groovin’. Resident Council occurred in the afternoon. Resident council is a group of attending residents that discuss upcoming events, meals or things they would like more or less of. This includes food, activities, snacks, games, etc. Residents were able to meet and discuss items while keeping 6 feet from each other.
Thursday, July 30, was Bingo Day again. Billy Abney, Donnie Hall, Charlotte Smith, Peggy Flood, Diane O'Mary, Traci Bennett, Paulette Watne, Vera Williams, Gloria Greatz, Cheryl Arthurs, Donna Brink and Lavern Clark enjoyed bingo. We also did a lost-and-found gathering for those who had items of clothing they hadn’t seen in a while. For some, it was like Christmas in July!
We also celebrated July birthdays. Kitchen staff made a cake for all the birthdays that were in July. Lloyd Coggins, Ray Hall, Diane Coonce, Diane O'Mary and Marilynn Vanderveen were our July birthdays.
Friday, July 31, was a bonus Bingo Day, which many enjoyed. We had some come out for Bingo that don’t normally come out. The blackout prize was $5. Of course, where there is money involved more come to participate. We actually had four blackout winners so they ended up splitting the money (the residents’ choice). Russell Qualls, Charlotte Smith, Traci Bennett and Peggy Flood ended up splitting the money so they each got $1.25. Talk about residents that were happy as a lark. Hope everyone out there stays safe and has a wonderful week!
